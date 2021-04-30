Markets
Credit Suisse board member quits after Archegos fiasco: bank
- The Swiss bank said in a brief statement that Andreas Gottschling, the head of the board's risk committee, would not seek re-election at a general assembly.
ZURICH: Credit Suisse announced Friday that one of its board members would not seek re-election after shareholders said he should step aside following major losses linked to the collapses of the Greensill and Archegos financial firms.
The Swiss bank said in a brief statement that Andreas Gottschling, the head of the board's risk committee, would not seek re-election at a general assembly.
