Govt discontinues Rs7,500, Rs15,000 prize bonds

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to withdraw circulation of Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,500 prize bonds with immediate effect.

According to two notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance here on Thursday, Rs 7,500 denomination prize bonds would not be sold with immediate effect and will not be encashed after December 31, 2021. Similarly, Rs 15,000 denomination prize bonds would not be sold with immediate effect and will not be encashed after June 30, 2021.

No further draw of Rs 7,500 and Rs 15,000 denominations prize bonds would take place, Ministry of Finance added.

