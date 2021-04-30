Buzdar, Sarwar vow to use resources to combat corona challenge

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar have expressed their resolve to use all-out resources to combat the challenge of coronavirus with the public support.

Both held a meeting here at Governor House during which views were exchanged on government measures against coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic package for South Punjab, steps taken for the uplift of farmers and various ongoing projects in the province. Both agree to exploit all resources for fulfilling development agenda in the province including South Punjab. They also urged the people to follow the coronavirus SOPs.

The governor Sarwar said that steps being taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and prosperity in the country are unprecedented. Providing employment opportunities to the youth of South Punjab is also the top priority of the government and uniform development in the province is being ensured in line with PM Imran Khan's vision, he said.

"Every Pakistani has to fulfill his responsibility in the war against corona. We pay tribute to the doctors and medical personnel who are battling Coronavirus on the frontline," he added.

The CM Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that no negligence will be tolerated in the implementation of corona SOPs. All facilities including oxygen supply are being ensured in the hospitals. Saving the lives of the public is the top priority of the government, he added.

