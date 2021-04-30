ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.59%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.42%)
ASL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.97%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.39%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-3.57%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.22%)
FCCL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.96%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.2%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.79%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.42%)
PAEL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.9%)
PIBTL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
POWER 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.17%)
PPL 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PRL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.05%)
TRG 172.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-3.58%)
UNITY 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -85.81 (-1.78%)
BR30 24,354 Decreased By ▼ -582.19 (-2.33%)
KSE100 44,238 Decreased By ▼ -625.16 (-1.39%)
KSE30 18,112 Decreased By ▼ -239.32 (-1.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Early trade in New York: Dollar sluggishness persists

Reuters Updated 30 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: A report of strong US economic growth in the first quarter did little to bolster the dollar on Thursday, which stayed just off nine-week lows as a doggedly dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve and bold spending plans from the White House furthered expectations that inflation will rise.

Gross domestic product increased at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said, the biggest first-quarter increase in growth since 1984.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index rose in the New York session, last up 0.22% on the day to 90.718. Earlier in the session, the index hit its lowest level since Feb. 26. The earlier dip in the dollar also drove the euro to a nine-week high, though the single currency has since stabilized to around $1.211.

The Fed’s dovishness was in marked contrast to the Bank of Canada which has already begun to taper its asset buying, sending the dollar sliding to a three-year trough against the loonie of C$1.227.

Early trade in New York: Dollar sluggishness persists

