Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs104,200 per tola
- The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $11 and was traded at $1776 against $1765.
Updated 29 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs. 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs. 104,200 as compared to 103,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 257 and was sold at Rs. 89,335 against its sale at 89,078 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs. 81,890 from Rs. 81,654.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs. 10 and was traded at Rs. 1360 as compared to Rs. 1350 whereas that of and ten gram silver also increased by Rs. 8.58 and was sold at Rs. 1165.98 compared to Rs. 1157.40.
