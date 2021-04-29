ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Pakistan

PTI govt working sincerely for welfare of people: Dr Firdous

  • The Special Assistant said the corona situation was getting worse with each passing day, adding that every decision would be made to protect the lives of the people.
APP 29 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the past government befooled those living in South Punjab through hollow slogans.

Talking to media here, she said that Pakiatan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its promises made with the people and working day and night for the welfare of masses.

She said that the secretaries appointed in the South Punjab secretariat would be empowered.

The Special Assistant said the corona situation was getting worse with each passing day, adding that every decision would be made to protect the lives of the people.

She said that the cabinet meeting expressed its concern over the rising number of corona cases, death rate and showed its reservations over the non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens.

The SACM said that 2,674 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours whereas the number of active cases had reached 48,423. She said that 103 people had lost their lives whereas 26,338 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

The committee approved to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators on an emergent basis, she said.

Regarding wheat harvesting, Dr Firdous said that 69 percent of the wheat crop had been harvested and around 1.8 million metric tons of wheat had been procured by the Punjab government.

She said that strict action would be taken against those who were illegally hoarding wheat.

Dr Firdous said that the cabinet meeting was also briefed about the relief given to the people under Ramadan Package, Ramadan Bazaars and price control mechanism.

She further said the provision of sugar at an affordable price was the priority of the government.

The SACM said the proposal to attach different union councils of Rajanpur with tehsils was rejected.

The cabinet approved to give the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in the Muzaffargarh district along with the approval of amendments in Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levi Service Rules 2009.

Under this amendment, Baloch Levi could be posted in the Rajanpur district, she said.

The Special Assistant said that Punjab Road Safety Authority Act, 2020 was also approved to improve the drivers’ training standard and the safety of vehicles.

The approval was granted to convert Lahore Transport Company into Punjab Transport Company for province-wise operations, she said.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said the government was responsible to protect the lives and property of the people.

She said, "The irresponsible behavior of a few people can create trouble for all of us."

The SACM urged the political parties to unite with the government on a national cause to protect the lives of the people from coronavirus pandemic.

SOPs Sugar cabinet meeting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan coronavirus pandemic PTI Government SACM Ramadan bazaars

