Pakistan
Scheduled vaccination for above 40 age individuals from May 3: NCOC
- The nerve center of the country in fight against COVID-19 took to twitter to announce the vaccination drive for aged 40-49 individuals
29 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that the scheduled vaccination of individuals aged 40-49 will commence from May 3 (Monday).
"Scheduled vaccination of 40-49 years will commence from 3rd May," the NCOC in a tweet said.
The Forum encouraged the masses that please register yourself by sending your CNIC number to 1166.
