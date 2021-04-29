ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rally to lose steam in H2 as China curbs stimulus

  • Copper seen averaging $8,800/T in third quarter.
  • Copper market seen flipping to deficit in 2021.
  • Aluminium price seen slipping in H2.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: A rally in copper prices is likely to stall in the second half of the year as top consumer China reins in stimulus spending, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Benchmark copper has climbed more than 25% so far this year, touching the highest in more than a decade, as speculators piled into the market on the back of waves of metal-intensive support to help China recover from COVID-19.

Chinese officials have warned that they will cap high commodity prices to dampen inflation.

"We expect some pullback in emergency liquidity and market stimulus (in China)," said John Meyer, head of research at SP Angel.

"We do not see this interrupting physical demand for base metals but we do see this dampening any irrational exuberance in futures markets."

The cash copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $8,800 a tonne in the third quarter, a median forecast of 25 analysts showed, down 11% from Wednesday's closing price.

That forecast is still up 17% from the January poll.

Copper is supported by concern about potential mine disruptions, including from Peru's socialist presidential front-runner, who has proposed nationalising mining in the world's second biggest copper producer.

The consensus forecast for the copper market balance flipped to a deficit of 177,000 tonnes this year from a surplus of 31,000 tonnes.

ALUMINIUM EMISSIONS

Aluminium prices have also seen healthy gains, rising by more than a fifth so far this year to three-year peaks, partly on worries about China clamping down on output to reduce emissions.

"The narrative of China limiting aluminium production to meet energy targets is intriguing but thus far it is not backed by evidence," said analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer.

Chinese output jumped by 8% year-on-year in March.

Cash LME aluminium is expected to average $2,188 a tonne in the third quarter, down 8.6% from the current price.

The market surplus forecast has been marked down by about a third to 770,000 tonnes compared to the January poll.

NICKEL SURPLUS

Nickel has underperformed other LME industrial metals so far this year on concern about rising supply from Indonesia.

But independent consultant Robin Bhar believes nickel's underperformance is not justified.

"As many questions as answers remain over the ability of Tsingshan to convert NPI (nickel pig iron) to nickel matte and then into battery-grade material at a required quantity and at a competitive price."

LME cash nickel is seen averaging $16,800 a tonne in the third quarter, down 3.5% from Wednesday's close.

Analysts have slashed their nickel market surplus forecast for 2021 by half since the last poll to 31,000 tonnes.

copper output copper production copper market copper ore copper mining copper price

Copper rally to lose steam in H2 as China curbs stimulus

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters