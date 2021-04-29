ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Botswana central bank sees inflation breaching target range

  • Due to supply-side factors related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the upward adjustments in taxes and administered prices we see inflation breaching the 6 percent upper bound before it falls back within the range in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Effective in April, the government hiked value added tax (VAT), increased the fuel levy and introduced a new tax on sugar-based drinks, which the central bank expects to drive prices higher.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

GABORONE: Botswana's central bank sees annual inflation breaching the upper cap of its 3-6% target in the second quarter of this year, driven by recent tax increases and coronavirus-related supply side constraints, its governor said on Thursday.

Inflation dropped below 1% last year as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed economic activity but has been on the rise in the last few months, increasing to 3.2% in March, the first time it was within the objective range since September 2019.

"Due to supply-side factors related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the upward adjustments in taxes and administered prices we see inflation breaching the 6 percent upper bound before it falls back within the range in the first quarter of 2022," Moses Pelaelo told a media briefing.

Tax hikes are seen as pushing companies to pass on increased costs to consumers in the form of higher prices, while supply side constraints in an environment of rising demand have also stoked some inflation.

Effective in April, the government hiked value added tax (VAT), increased the fuel levy and introduced a new tax on sugar-based drinks, which the central bank expects to drive prices higher.

Electricity tariffs also rose by 5% while rentals by state-owned Botswana Housing Corporation were adjusted upwards.

Despite prospects for higher inflation the central bank kept the bank rate at 3.75% on Thursday. It said it will maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance this year as it expects the drivers of higher inflationary pressure to be mostly transitory.

VAT value added tax Botswana's central bank Botswana's Inflation Botswana's GDP

Botswana central bank sees inflation breaching target range

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters