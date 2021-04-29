ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Arabica coffee hits four-year high on tight supplies, strong real

  • July arabica coffee was little changed at $1.4590 per lb.
  • The Brazilian real hit a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Wednesday, deterring farmers and exporters from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in four years on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil, signs of improved demand and a stronger Brazilian real. Sugar and cocoa also rose.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee was little changed at $1.4590 per lb at 1115 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since February 2017 at $1.4765.

The Brazilian real hit a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Wednesday, deterring farmers and exporters from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms.

Arabica supplies are tightening as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial crop cycle. There are signs, meanwhile, that demand is recovering.

Beverage and coffee company Keurig Dr Pepper on Thursday increased its outlook for 2021 net sales growth to 6% and said coffee systems sales in the first quarter rose 17.4%.

July robusta coffee rose 0.2% to $1,470 a tonne, having touched its highest since March 1 at $1,474.

Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam in the first four months of the year are likely to have dropped by 17.6% year on year, data showed.

Vietnamese robusta premiums were steady this week on both thin supply and buying demand while prices narrowed in Indonesia as harvesting began, traders said.

SUGAR

May raw sugar, which expires on Friday, rose 0.6% to 17.40 cents per lb after hitting a two-month peak of 17.98 earlier in the week.

Agricultural commodities trader Wilmar expects higher sugar prices will benefit its sugar milling business, it said as it reported first-quarter net profit up at $450.2 million from $224.1 million a year earlier.

August white sugar rose 0.4% to $464.40 a tonne.

COCOA

July New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,487 a tonne.

Cocoa is underperforming relative to coffee and sugar despite signs of improved demand, with the market expected to show a wide surplus this season.

July London cocoa rose 0.3% to 1,652 pounds per tonne.

Arabica coffee hits four-year high on tight supplies, strong real

