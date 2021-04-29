ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

  • He added it takes about four to six weeks to evaluate the data.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

BERLIN: BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the company's CEO as saying.

"In July, the first results could be available for the five to 12 year olds, in September for the younger children," BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Spiegel.

He added it takes about four to six weeks to evaluate the data.

"If all goes well, as soon as the data is evaluated, we will be able to submit the application for approval of the vaccine for all children in the respective age group in different countries," he said.

BioNTech and Pfizer asked US regulators this month to approve emergency use of their vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15.

Sahin was quoted by Spiegel as saying the company was "in the final stages before submission" to European regulators for children aged 12 and older.

A trial published at the end of March found the companies' COVID-19 vaccine was safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in adolescents.

The Pfizer/BioNTech two-shot vaccine is already authorized for use in those aged 16 and above.

Young people are less likely to suffer severe cases of COVID-19 and more likely to have asymptomatic infection, allowing them to unwittingly transmit COVID-19 to others.

BioNTech Chief Executive Der Spiegel Ugur Sahin German magazine Spiegel

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters