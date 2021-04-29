World
China reports African swine fever outbreak in Inner Mongolia
29 Apr 2021
BEIJING: China's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it had confirmed a case of African swine fever on a farm in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.
The outbreak, the 10th to be reported this year, was detected on a farm of 432 pigs, of which 342 died.
