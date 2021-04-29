Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains
- Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% on Thursday.
29 Apr 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, with energy stocks likely lifting the benchmark amid strong oil prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
