ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.45%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
HASCOL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.21%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 179.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.41%)
UNITY 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.44 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (0.02%)
KSE100 44,947 Decreased By ▼ -112.46 (-0.25%)
KSE30 18,390 Decreased By ▼ -74.51 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Pakistan’s textile giant to invest $300mn in next five years

  • The company said that under the vision it will endeavor to double its sales by FY2025-26 when compared to the sales in the FY2020 -21.
Ali Ahmed 29 Apr 2021

Interloop Limited, one of the largest hosiery manufacturers in the world will invest $300 million in the next five years, as the company eyes to double its sales under its ‘Vision 2025.’

“We are pleased to inform you that after an extensive exercise Interloop Limited has formulated its Vision 2025,” announced the company in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that under the vision it will endeavor to double its sales by FY2025-26 when compared to the sales in the FY2020 -21. Moreover, in order to achieve its vision and double its sales the company will add a knitwear apparel plant, an ActiveWear plant, a Denim fabric mill, sixth hosiery plant and enhance its spinning and yarn dyeing capacity during the next five years with an estimated capital outlay of $300 million.

Set up in 1992 in Faisalabad with 10 knitting machines. Today after series of expansions, it is a complete vertically integrated company with state-of-the-art spinning, yarn dyeing, knitting and finishing facilities; it is also Pakistan’s one of the largest exporting firms and one of the largest listed companies on PSX by in terms of market capitalization.

During 1HFY21, Interloop Limited recorded sales of Rs 26.26 billion and profit after tax Rs 2.904bn.

Pakistan sales Hosiery Interloop limited vision 2025

