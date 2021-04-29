ANL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

  • In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden will echo his mantra that "America is back" -- both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.
AFP 29 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will unveil a nearly $2 trillion boost for the middle class and "forgotten" American workers Wednesday as the highlight of a sunny yet audacious speech to Congress, signaling the Democrat's bid to reshape America.

Addressing a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will hail what he calls "stunning" success in vaccinating Americans -- a national effort that has transformed the country from coronavirus catastrophe to leader in global recovery.

But with solid approval ratings and a Democratic congressional majority -- albeit razor thin -- Biden is riding the momentum to promote an economic program he says will raise millions of blue collar Americans into the middle class.

"You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you," Biden was set to say, according to excerpts from the White House ahead of the speech.

Biden's bid to woo the "forgotten" American worker -- a direct borrowing from Donald Trump's populist vocabulary -- will enter a new stage with his announcement of a huge program to pour billions of dollars into education and childcare.

The spending spree, dubbed the American Families Plan, will be cast as a historic move to redress economic inequality and allow millions more Americans to join the middle class.

To pay for it, Biden wants to reverse tax cuts for the rich that his Republican predecessor Trump pushed through in 2017.

"I think what you'll hear the president say tonight is that we really have a once in a generation opportunity right now to seize the moment, to make these investments," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on CNN.

In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden will echo his mantra that "America is back" -- both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

When it comes to foreign policy, he "will talk about his commitment to reengaging with the world, taking America's seat back in the world," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

On domestic issues, Biden will make the case for a lengthy Democratic wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control -- some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

