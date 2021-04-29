Covid-19 pandemic: 127 more fatalities reported in Punjab

LAHORE: With 127 more fatalities in Punjab including 49 in Lahore and 28 in Multan during the last 24 hours, the death toll in the province reached 8,224.

Most of the deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Lahore (49), Rawalpindi (10), Faisalabad (19), Multan (28), Gujranwala (01), Sargodha (05), Gujrat (01) and Rahim Yar Khan (01) taking the death toll in these cities to 3394, 1302, 831, 541, 291, 205, 108 and 171, respectively.

Out of 20665 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2676 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 296,144. The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province reached to 12.94% from previous 13.83 percent.

The provincial metropolis is facing heavy burden of virus positive cases, as 1257 fresh cases and 49 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In Lahore, 426 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals out of which about 280 beds are unoccupied, sources in the health department, said, adding: “The health department has arranged 715 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which about 440 ventilators are under use while 275 are unoccupied. Around 270 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 230 are occupied and 30 ventilators are available.”

With the recovery of 1524 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 240,814. On the other hand, as many as 4,678 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 704,494 showing the recovery rate of 86.9-per cent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 156759 cases and 3394 deaths, Rawalpindi 23124 cases and 1302 deaths, Faisalabad 18118 cases and 831 deaths, Multan 14012 cases and 541 deaths, Bahawalpur 6518 cases and 205 deaths, Gujranwala 7346 cases and 291 deaths, Gujrat 6645 cases and 108 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4364 cases and 171 deaths, Sargodha 6633 cases and 205 deaths, DG Khan 2882 cases and 77 deaths and Sialkot reported 6543 cases and 211 deaths.

Health professionals have expressed alarm over surge in both virus positive cases as well as causalities. They expressed reservations over the violation of corona SOPs and urged the government to adopt stringent measures for their strict implementation. They also suggested the government to accelerate the vaccination process.

Moreover, the vice-chancellor, University of Health Sciences (UHS) and founder President, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), Prof Javed Akram has been selected for the Excellence in Patient Care (EPCA) Award by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), UK.

Prof Javed Akram is one of the first Pakistani doctors to be selected for the prestigious award. He has been selected in the category of “Contribution to the Profession”, along with Dr Indira Menon from India and Dr Peter Henry Scanlon from the UK.

The award is given to an RCP member or fellow at any stage of their medical career who has demonstrated excellence in their professional life so far.

Out of millions of doctors around the world, only the best health professionals and researchers are selected for this award.

The RCP announced that the award ceremony will be held online on May 26.

The Royal College of Physicians has also issued a list of selected doctors on its website.

