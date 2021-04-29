ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Apr 29, 2021
Pakistan

Govt speeds up coronavirus vaccination

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar, Wednesday, said Pakistan has speed up the coronavirus vaccination to the citizen, saying that in a single day 100,000 Covid vaccinations were adminsitered to the people countrywide.

Umar, who is also the planning minister tweeted, “Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day for the first time on April 27”. The minister said that total vaccinations on April 27 were 117,852, adding that so far some 2.1 million people had been vaccinated in the country. “Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Wednesday, announced that the government has decided to launch health cards for the permanent residents of Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking to the media after presiding over a meeting of the National Steering Committee, Sultan said that in Islamabad, more than 258,000 families will be able to benefit from the government’s Sehat Insaf Card scheme launched under the PTI’s Sehat Sahulat Programme.

“Similarly, about 328,00 households in Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to get free medical treatment through the heath card facility,” Dr Sultan said. Under the scheme, the government planned to provide health cards to 80 million poor people or 10.5 million households, so that they could receive free medical treatment in private and public hospitals.

The programme is currently underway in 96 districts of Pakistan and at present, about 16 million families are benefiting from the health card, he maintained.

He said that the government is working on bringing some major reforms to the health sector, adding that the scope of the Sehat Insaf Card scheme is being extended to the entire country.

