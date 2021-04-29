ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
President calls for adopting modern beekeeping techniques

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for adopting modern beekeeping techniques and strengthening the capacity of honey producers by providing them advanced training and skills to enhance the yield and quality of organic honey produced in Pakistan.

He said that the government would encourage and facilitate bee keepers by providing them loans under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program in addition to imparting advanced training in training institutes such as the NAVTTC and the TEVTA.

The president gave these remarks, while chairing a follow-up meeting on bee keeping and honey production, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by President All Pakistan Bee Keepers and Honey Dealers Association (APBKHDA), Naeem Qasmi, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Secretary of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department of KPK, Islam Zaib, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department of KPK, Muhammad Israr, and other senior officials of the government of Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enormous potential to be one of the largest producers of honey as its climate and vegetation were suited to the production of premium quality honey.

He underscored the need for strengthening and improving the bee keeping sector as it had great potential to provide employment to the people as well as earn foreign exchange.

He expressed the hope that the government’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme would help improve the beekeeping environment of the country to enhance the production of quality honey. He asked the relevant stakeholders to address the issues of beekeeping sector enabling them to increase the production and exports of honey.

He also asked the stakeholders to initiate steps for facilitating and guiding the beekeepers by arranging training courses and workshops for them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Alvi kamyab jawan program TEVTA NAVTTC Naeem Qasmi APBKHDA

