SBP revises office, business timings

KARACHI: In line with the decision of National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain the spread of Covid-19, the State Bank of Pakistan has announced changes in office and business timings.

The State Bank will observe office hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (without break) from Monday to Thursday and on Friday office hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break). These timing will also be followed by all banks/DFIs/MFBs till further orders: In addition, the State Bank has advised the banks/MFBs to observe business (Banking) hours for public dealing 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break) from Monday to Thursday and 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (without break) on Friday.

