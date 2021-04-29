Thatta Water Supply case: Another prosecution witness records statement

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, recorded statement of another prosecution witness in Thatta Water Supply case involving former president Asif Ali Zadari and others.

Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, recorded the statement of prosecution witness Kaleem Shehzad.

Accused Abdul Ghani Majeed’s Counsel Arshad Tabraz conducted cross-examination of the witness during the hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Irfan Bola, appeared before the court.

The witness, to a question, said the documents he produced before the NAB investigation officer (IO) had not been prepared by him.

The document did not include the NAB’s summon, the witness further said.

At the start of the hearing, associate of Zardari’s counsel and counsel of the other accused filed separate applications seeking exemption for their clients from personal appearance, which the court approved.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 20.

The anti-graft body nominated Asif Ali Zardari and 13 other suspects, in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference, and Ashfaq Leghari, and in-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto, in the supplementary reference.

In interim reference, the bureau nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh, Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Minahal Majeed.

