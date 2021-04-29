Govt constitutes NCC on agri transformation

LAHORE: The federal government has constituted an 11 member ‘national coordination committee (NCC) on agriculture transformation’ led by Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema to ensure smooth implementation of recommendations of the agriculture transformation plan.

A notification issued recently by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat said that the committee has been tasked to review the implementation progress of the interventions under the agriculture transformation plan to identify impediments in implementation and to make required decisions and issue instructions to the relevant ministries/divisions/departments and organizations and monitor progress and implementation. Jamshed Iqbal Cheema SAPM on Food Security will be the convener while Abid Qaiyum Sulehri, Member Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, representatives from the ministry of food security & research, planning development & special initiatives, finance division, industries & production, FBR, deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan, all chief secretaries and all provincial agriculture, livestock and fisheries secretaries will be the members of this committee.

