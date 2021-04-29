ANL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.94%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
EPCL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.66%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.7%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.79%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 180.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.74%)
UNITY 31.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (0.16%)
BR30 25,161 Increased By ▲ 52.87 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,045 Decreased By ▼ -14.16 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,433 Decreased By ▼ -31.62 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lucky Cement reports highest PAT for 9MFY21

Recorder Report Updated 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On a consolidated basis, Lucky Cement Limited reported the highest profit after tax to date of PKR 22.15 billion of which PKR 3.93 billion is attributable to non-controlling interests for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

This translates into earnings per share (EPS) of PKR 56.36 / share as compared to PKR 14.38 / share reported during the same period last year.

Further, on a consolidated basis, the Company achieved gross turnover of PKR 202.46 billion which is 63% higher as compared to the same period last year’s turnover of PKR 123.99 billion. During the 9M 2020-21 under review, the Company’s consolidated net profit (attributable to owners’ of the Holding Company) increased by 292% as compared to the same period last year. The increase in Net Profit was mainly attributable to increase in profitability of the Cement segment (Holding Company) which grew by 3 times due to higher turnover and better efficiencies from new line at North. The increase in the consolidated Net Profit was further supported by considerable increase in Net Profit of Lucky Motor Corporation, which reported revenue of 3.5 times the revenue of corresponding period. The other subsidiaries, ICI Pakistan Limited and LCL Investment Holdings Limited also posted significant increase in profitability mainly attributable to growth in sales revenue.

On a standalone basis Company’s overall sales volumes posted a high double digit growth of 31.1% to reach 7.61 million tons during 9M 2020-21. The local sales volumes grew by 38.8% to reach 5.71 million tons in comparison to 4.11 million tons during the same period last year. Also, the export sales volumes of the Company increased by 12.3% to 1.90 million tons as compared to 1.69 million tons during the same period last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

export sales Lucky Cement EPS ICI Pakistan Limited net profit

Lucky Cement reports highest PAT for 9MFY21

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.