ANL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.8%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.86%)
EPCL 51.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.47%)
HUBC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.68%)
PAEL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 179.82 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.36%)
UNITY 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 7.37 (0.15%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,053 Decreased By ▼ -6.47 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,439 Decreased By ▼ -25.93 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

APP Updated 29 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the coastal areas of Balochsitan offered immense potential in fisheries and asked the local youth to learn techniques to fully tap the opportunities for revenue generation.

Addressing at the ceremony of soft loan distribution among youth of Balochistan under Kamyab Jawan programme, the prime minister said the government would support the youth through proper training in fisheries and help them run their own businesses.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the allocation of Rs 10 billion for the small business and skill development of the people of Balochistan.

He proposed that learning of cage fishing technique as an aquaculture fish production system could prove beneficial for poor fishermen who were struggling to meet their ends.

He pointed that big cartels in fishery sectors were an impediment in removing poverty of fishermen. Imran Khan said promotion of fisheries sector would help uplift the youth of Balochistan and would ultimately benefit Pakistan.

Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar, who is leading the Kamyab Jawan project said loans amounting to Rs8 billion had been disbursed among 10,000 youth which had helped create around 70,000 employment opportunities.

He said in line with the directions of prime minister, at least Rs 5 billion would be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by this year end for supporting them in setting up their own businesses.

Earlier, the prime minister gave away cheques of soft loans to the successful candidates of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from Balochistan.

The programme was launched in October 2019 under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide the youth soft loans for initiation of their own businesses.

Recently, the government has enhanced the scope of YES which was meant to offer huge amount of concessionary loans ranging between Rs 100,000 and Rs 25 million to the youth. Earlier, it was limited to Rs 5 million only.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the financing under YES has been segregated into three tiers. Under tier-1, loan limit is from Rs 100,000 up to Rs 1 million, whereas tier-2’s loan limit is from above Rs 1 million and up to Rs 10 million and under tier-3, loan limit is from above Rs 10 million and up to Rs 25 million.

For tier-1 loans, mark up rate is 3 percent, while mark up rate for tier-2 loans is 4 percent, and for tier-3, mark up rate is 5 percent.

Muhammad Usman Dar Imran Khan Balochistan youth soft loan distribution

