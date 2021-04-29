ANL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.64%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HASCOL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.88%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 32.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 179.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.99%)
UNITY 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,838 Decreased By ▼ -6.53 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,104 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,959 Decreased By ▼ -99.91 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,394 Decreased By ▼ -70.39 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP initiates selections in all categories of PDs

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated the procedure for selection of Primary Dealers, Preliminary Primary Dealers and Special Purpose Primary Dealers for fiscal year 2021-22.

In terms of rule C-1 of Rules Governing Primary Dealer System, SBP has invited applications from eligible institutions for appointment as Primary Dealers/Preliminary Primary Dealers/Special Purpose Primary Dealers of Government Securities (i.e. Pakistan Investment Bonds and Market Treasury Bills) for FY 2021-22.

For selection criteria, process thereof, privileges, obligations and performance criteria for each category of dealership, PD rules already announced in master circular will be followed, a circular issued on Wednesday said.

According to SBP, category of primary dealership applied, ie, Primary Dealers/Preliminary Primary Dealers/Special Purpose Primary Dealers must be mentioned along with application.

The SBP also asked for business plan approved by the Asset-Liability Committees (ALCOs) in case of banks and DFIs, and by the Board of Directors (BOD) in case of all other eligible institutions.

Guidelines issued through the master circular on PD Rules for submission of Business plan will be followed and business plan must include all relevant details as mentioned in the referred guidelines. Applicants other than banks and DFIs will also share the detail of the processes, mechanism and systems in place for the timely and seamless processing, clearing and settlement of transactions related to the Dealers activity including primary auctions.

Applicants are also required to submit the latest audited annual financial report or statement and latest schedule of business charges relevant to dealership activity.

Detail of Investor Portfolio of Securities (IPS) Accounts as of 21-May-2021 will also be required along with application. Applications will be sent to Director ‘Domestic Markets & Monetary Management Department’ and must reach State Bank of Pakistan, Karachi latest by 25-May-2021 (close of business).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP treasury bills State Bank of Pakistan Pakistan Investment Bonds Primary Dealers PDs Special Purpose Primary Dealers

SBP initiates selections in all categories of PDs

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.