ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P, Dow end flat

NEW YORK: Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending ...
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors’ expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.

In extended trade on Tuesday, Microsoft Corp fell nearly 4% following its quarterly report, while Google-parent Alphabet jumped 5% following its report.

Shares of Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, slated to report later this week, were mixed for much of the trading session.

“Everyone is waiting to see the big tech earnings after bell today. If it’s good, I think I think we’ll have a lot of positive momentum. If they’re disappointing, we may be in for a very volatile week,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Shares of 3M Co fell 2.6% after the conglomerate said supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and the February winter storm were pushing up its costs.

First-quarter overall earnings per share for S&P 500 companies are expected to jump 35% from a year earlier, which would be the biggest surge since the fourth quarter of 2010, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at record levels on Monday, recently supported by improving economic data, a swift vaccine distribution and unprecedented monetary and fiscal measures.

In the latest upbeat economic data, US consumer confidence jumped to a 14-month high in April as more services businesses reopened on increased vaccinations and additional fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to end at 33,984.93 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.02% to 4,186.72.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34%, to 14,090.22.

Also after the bell, Starbucks dipped 2.7% following its quarterly report, in which it lifted its annual forecast.

United Parcel Service Inc jumped about 10% after it topped estimates for quarterly revenue.

General Electric fell 0.6% after it disappointed investors who were expecting the industrial conglomerate to upgrade its 2021 outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 125 new highs and 25 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 9.7 billion shares, compared with the 9.9 billion full-session average over the last 20 trading days.

Dow Tesla WallStreet S&P, Nasdaq futures S&P,

S&P, Dow end flat

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.