Governor KP asks to remove flaws in system for good governance

  • He said there must be a transparent system of voting so that we could resolve the problems of the poor masses in a proper manner.
APP 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman on Wednesday said that there was dire need to remove flaws in the system for good governance.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, people spent millions during election campaign to win seats.

He said there must be a transparent system of voting so that we could resolve the problems of the poor masses in a proper manner.

About prices of essential commodities, he said it was the responsibility of the governments to control prices so that common man could enjoy relief in daily life matters.

Commenting on Industries and products, he said Industrial sector has divided into political grounds.

He said prices of wheat, sugar and pulses should be controlled and available at affordable rates for general public.

Lauding the efforts of PM for focusing on capacity building of national institutions, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is trying to improve the system and for this, all possible measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.

Replying to a question about Jehangir Tareen’s case, the Governor said that his party member holds the right for appeal.

About the seat of General Secretary falling in PTI, he said that the post has been fixed for Jehangir Tareen.

To another question about PTI graph in Central Punjab, he said his party has been popular among the masses living in the Central Punjab.

Wheat Sugar Jehangir tareen PTI Government Shah Farman good governance essential commodities

