Sports
Tokyo Olympics athletes must wear face masks most of the time
28 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics must wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing, according to an updated version of the 'playbook' of rules prepared by organisers of the Games.
The playbook also said all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. Athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone, it said.
