ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa's Ramaphosa says ANC should have done more to prevent Zuma-era corruption

  • Zuma era tainted by corruption scandals.
  • Inquiry set up during his final weeks in power.
  • Successor Ramaphosa appears on behalf of ANC.
  • Says party took time to recognise 'state capture'.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the governing party "could and should" have done more to prevent corruption under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, in highly anticipated testimony to a graft inquiry.

Ramaphosa, Zuma's former deputy, was appearing in his capacity as current leader of the African National Congress (ANC), a rare case of a sitting president giving evidence on recent alleged wrongdoing by members of his own party.

The "state capture" inquiry is probing allegations of graft during Zuma's nine years in power, including that Zuma allowed businessmen close to him - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta - to influence policy and win lucrative government contracts.

Zuma and the Guptas have repeatedly denied the allegations against them.

Ramaphosa told the inquiry it took time for the ANC to recognise high-level corruption during the period, but that he would not try to "make excuses or to defend the indefensible". He did not mention Zuma by name.

"We all acknowledge that the organisation could and should have done more to prevent the abuse of power and the misappropriation of resources that defined the era of state capture," he said.

Ramaphosa added that "corrosive corruption" had hurt the ANC's support among voters, six months before local government elections at which the party will look to improve on its worst election results since the end of apartheid.

Opposition parties held a gathering outside the building where the inquiry was being held and participants said Ramaphosa should personally shoulder some of the blame.

"Ramaphosa was part and parcel of the decisions. He was the deputy president of the country when money disappeared," said William Madisha, a lawmaker with small party COPE. "The ANC must pay back what belongs to the people."

KEY TEST AHEAD

Ramaphosa, the ANC's deputy leader from 2012 to 2017 and deputy president from 2014 until 2018, has made the fight against graft one of his calling cards.

After he won a closely fought battle for the ANC leadership against Zuma's ex-wife in December 2017, his allies in the party engineered Zuma's ouster, allowing him to take over as head of state in February 2018, before Zuma's second five-year term was due to end.

He trod cautiously at the start of his presidency as a faction in the ANC remained loyal to Zuma, but has grown increasingly assertive.

At a March meeting of the party's National Executive Committee, his supporters pushed through tighter disciplinary measures for members implicated in corruption and other serious crimes.

A key test of those stricter rules will be whether Secretary-General Ace Magashule, seen as a Zuma loyalist, vacates his post in the coming days because of corruption charges. Magashule denies the charges but at the end of March the party gave him and others charged with serious crimes a 30-day deadline to "step aside".

Over several days of testimony at the inquiry, Ramaphosa is expected to be asked what he knew about allegedly corrupt practices while serving alongside Zuma and why he did not act to stop them.

The inquiry was set up during Zuma's final weeks in office. Zuma appeared at it briefly in 2019 but defied a summons and court order to give more evidence earlier this year. The inquiry's lawyers are seeking Zuma's imprisonment as a result.

Cyril Ramaphosa Jacob Zuma South African President ANC African National Congress

South Africa's Ramaphosa says ANC should have done more to prevent Zuma-era corruption

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters