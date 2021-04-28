ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt announces strict measures to control corona following NCOC decisions

  • All the shops except pharmacies, tandoors, vaccination centres, grocery stores would remain closed from 6:00 p.m. to Sehri hours while takeaway service would be allowed in restaurants.
APP 28 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced strict measures to control further spread of coronavirus after the decisions taken by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All the district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of NCOC decisions and taking strict action against those found guilty of flouting the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against corona.

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash told APP that district administrations have been directed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs and to take strict actions against violators.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that 12626 raids operations have been conducted during last week and 1541 premises were sealed while 30522 people were issued warnings. He said that 1269 reports were lodged and 3905 persons were penalized while 63 vehicles were impounded for violation of SOPs.

All the shops except pharmacies, tandoors, vaccination centres, grocery stores would remain closed from 6:00 p.m. to Sehri hours while takeaway service would be allowed in restaurants.

Meanwhile, following guidelines of NCOC, the provincial government has directed closure of 9th and 10th grade classes in the districts where coronavirus infection ratio is more than five percent and district administrations have been directed to monitor the situation vigilantly.

The working timings in private and public sector offices would be 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and wearing of face mask would be mandatory. The public transport would be operated following policy of 50 percent passengers. Traveeh prayers would be offered in open places and help of Ulema would be invited to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Coronavirus NCOC Kamran Bangash

Govt announces strict measures to control corona following NCOC decisions

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters