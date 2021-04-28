All set to hold by-elections on NA-249, Karachi West-II tomorrow

Pakistan
28 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: All is set to hold by-elections on national assembly constituency NA-249, Karachi West-II tomorrow (Thursday).
Presiding officers have been directed that pictures of Form-45 be sent to returning officers in presence of polling agents of contesting candidates.
Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Miftah Ismail of PML(N), Qadir Khan Madokhel of Pakistan People's party, Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen party and Mohammad Mursaleen of MQM Pakistan are taking part in the election in constituency.
