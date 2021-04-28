Bil Gates acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘commitment to address climate change’ in a telephonic conversation with PM khan

In a telephonic conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries.

During the conversation held today, PM and Gates discussed COVID-19 response, health and development issues, polio eradication, and climate change. Both agreed on the importance of urgently stopping the spread of COVID-19, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan.

The PM commended the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy to promote equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. He also apprised Gates about Pakistan's flagship initiatives, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Initiative.

Acknowledging Pakistan's commitment to addressing climate change, Gates agreed that the world must come together to face this global challenge.

"While highlighting that food systems are particularly vulnerable to climate change, he emphasized that the global leaders should prioritize investments in agricultural research for adaptation," a statement by the PM Office said.

Gates suggested that the PM should leverage Pakistan's unique voice to raise awareness for increasing global support for smallholder farmers.

The PM reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of his government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite COVID-19 related challenges.