ANL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
AVN 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.89%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
HASCOL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
PPL 83.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.14%)
SNGP 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 179.85 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (0.05%)
BR30 25,244 Increased By ▲ 17.82 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,204 Decreased By ▼ -89.05 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,533 Decreased By ▼ -47.71 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

  • A total of 117,852 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.
  • So far, 2.1 million people have been administered the coronavirus vaccine, Asad Umar said.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Apr 2021

Pakistan vaccinated over 100,000 people against the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of people inoculated in a day in the country.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday. In a tweet, the minister shared that 117,852 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine for the first time since Pakistan began its vaccination drive. Previously, 60000 to 70000 people were being vaccinated in a day.

So far, 2.1 million people have been administered coronavirus doses, the minister said. "Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far," Umar tweeted.

So far, China has donated 1.7m doses to Pakistan, while the country has signed deals for 30 million more doses with other manufacturers. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that there were 1,200 vaccination centres countrywide of which 22 were mass vaccination centres.

Today, people aged over 50 will be able to walk in for vaccination, while people above 40 can start registering themselves for inoculation.

