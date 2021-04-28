In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Pakistan vaccinated over 100,000 people against the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of people inoculated in a day in the country.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday. In a tweet, the minister shared that 117,852 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine for the first time since Pakistan began its vaccination drive. Previously, 60000 to 70000 people were being vaccinated in a day.

So far, 2.1 million people have been administered coronavirus doses, the minister said. "Good to see more people registering. Please encourage all those 40 and above to register, if they have not done so far," Umar tweeted.

So far, China has donated 1.7m doses to Pakistan, while the country has signed deals for 30 million more doses with other manufacturers. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that there were 1,200 vaccination centres countrywide of which 22 were mass vaccination centres.

Today, people aged over 50 will be able to walk in for vaccination, while people above 40 can start registering themselves for inoculation.