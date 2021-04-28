ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.65%)
ASC 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
ASL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.91%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
DGKC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
EPCL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
MLCF 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
POWER 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
PPL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.85%)
PRL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
SNGP 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.8%)
TRG 181.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.73%)
UNITY 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 14.95 (0.31%)
BR30 25,343 Increased By ▲ 116.82 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,322 Increased By ▲ 28.99 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lloyds first quarter profit jumps as CEO Horta-Osorio heads for exit

  • Horta-Osório set out fresh targets to expand Lloyds' insurance and wealth business and further cut costs in February, but has left formulating a longer term strategy to his successor Nunn.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

LONDON: Lloyds Banking Group reported better than expected profits for the first three months of the year, in the last set of results before Chief Executive António Horta-Osório's leaves Britain's biggest domestic bank.

Lloyds reported 1.9 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) pretax profit for the first quarter on Wednesday, compared to an average of analyst forecasts of 1.1 billion pounds.

The bank had posted a narrow 74 million pound quarterly profit a year earlier.

The bank's profits were boosted by the release of 459 million pounds that had been set aside for expected bad loans. It had been expected to book more charges to cover soured debts.

Horta-Osório is leaving Lloyds after a decade in the role to become Chairman of crisis-hit Swiss bank Credit Suisse, with his appointment expected to be confirmed at an investor meeting on Friday.

HSBC executive Charlie Nunn is set to join Lloyds as CEO in August.

HSBC kicked off British bank quarterly earnings on Tuesday by also posting better than forecast profits after a similar release of bad loan provisions.

Like HSBC, Lloyds said the economic outlook in Britain now looked better than it had initially feared, leading to the provisions release and improved guidance for the year.

Lloyds said return on tangible equity was now expected to be 8-10% this year, while net interest margin would be above 2.45%.

Costs would be trimmed below 7.5 billion pounds, the bank said.

Horta-Osório is preparing to chair the board at Credit Suisse, widely seen as one of the toughest jobs in banking.

The Swiss lender is reeling from multi-billion dollar losses from the collapse of family office Archegos, the fallout from insolvent British finance company Greensill and a spying scandal last year that ousted its former CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Horta-Osório set out fresh targets to expand Lloyds' insurance and wealth business and further cut costs in February, but has left formulating a longer term strategy to his successor Nunn.

Nunn rose through the ranks at HSBC to become head of wealth and personal banking, after a career in consulting.

Credit Suisse Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive António Horta Osório' Britain's biggest domestic bank.

Lloyds first quarter profit jumps as CEO Horta-Osorio heads for exit

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters