Markets
Deutsche Bank posts best quarterly performance since 2014
- It said first-quarter profits were 908 million euros ($1.10 billion). Global revenues.
28 Apr 2021
FRANKFURT: Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank Friday reported its best quarterly profits for seven years, thanks to savings generated by restructuring and a good performance by its investment bank.
It said first-quarter profits were 908 million euros ($1.10 billion). Global revenues, at 7.2 billion euros, were up 14 percent year on year exceeding analysts' expectations.
