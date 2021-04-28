ANL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.53%)
ASC 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
ASL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 77.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
PPL 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.83%)
UNITY 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 4.83 (0.1%)
BR30 25,275 Increased By ▲ 48.97 (0.19%)
KSE100 45,239 Decreased By ▼ -54.21 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,544 Decreased By ▼ -36.71 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Deutsche Bank posts best quarterly performance since 2014

  • It said first-quarter profits were 908 million euros ($1.10 billion). Global revenues.
AFP 28 Apr 2021

FRANKFURT: Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank Friday reported its best quarterly profits for seven years, thanks to savings generated by restructuring and a good performance by its investment bank.

It said first-quarter profits were 908 million euros ($1.10 billion). Global revenues, at 7.2 billion euros, were up 14 percent year on year exceeding analysts' expectations.

