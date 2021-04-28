ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
AVN 89.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 115.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
EPCL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PAEL 32.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
POWER 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
PPL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TRG 178.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.27%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-0.07%)
BR30 25,191 Decreased By ▼ -35.12 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,156 Decreased By ▼ -136.71 (-0.3%)
KSE30 18,505 Decreased By ▼ -74.88 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of holidays

  • Among other shares, Nippon Steel was off 2.16 percent at 1,855.5 yen and plant engineering firm JGC Holdings was down 1.50 percent at 1,246 yen.
AFP 28 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with profit-taking selling ahead of the Golden Week holidays in Japan weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent, or 102.24 points, at 28,889.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.09 percent, or 1.75 points, to 1,901.80.

"Japanese trade is seen subdued after European and US bourses saw profit-taking while Tokyo investors are increasingly adjusting their positions ahead of a set of holidays," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The Japanese market will be closed on Thursday and then from Monday through Wednesday next week for national holidays.

A relatively cheaper yen against the dollar, however, is supporting exporters, while investors were focusing on shares with sound corporate earnings, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 108.84 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.68 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Sony rallied 3.01 percent to 11,795 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.53 percent at 10,640 yen after it reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit.

Nomura Holdings was up 1.54 percent at 591.9 yen after it confirmed losses of $2.3 billion for fiscal 2020-2021 linked to the sudden liquidation of holdings by US hedge fund Archegos.

Shipping firms were among losers, with Nippon Yusen trading down 3.35 percent at 4,035 yen and its rival Mitsui O.S.K. Lines off 2.59 percent at 4,135 yen.

Among other shares, Nippon Steel was off 2.16 percent at 1,855.5 yen and plant engineering firm JGC Holdings was down 1.50 percent at 1,246 yen.

Wall Street equities were mostly flat while tech shares dropped amid a flurry of quarterly earnings and ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

The Dow closed essentially unchanged at 33,984.93, as did the broad-based S&P 500, while the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.

Yen Nikkei Okasan Online Securities Tokyo stocks opened lower JGC Holdings

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of holidays

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters