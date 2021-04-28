ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder
Apr 28, 2021
Pakistan

PTI govt ruined country’s development: Ahsan

Fazal Sher 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary general Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said record increase in inflation took place in two and a half years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court here in Narowal Sports City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, he quoted Imran Khan who said he is proud of two and a half years performance of the government.

The PTI has laid not a single brick despite taking billion of rupees in loans during its tenure, he said.

Iqbal said the PTI government has crashed the country’s development during its two and half year tenure.

He said the entire administration in Punjab was busy in money making. PTI members themselves said they have never seen such a situation in Punjab before, Ahsan said.

The PML-N leader said the situation has become so worse that the government had to call in the army for implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Where is the civil administration? The same civil administration had worked in our tenure, he said.

About his case, he said budget for NSCCP had been approved by the federal cabinet, National Assembly, National Economic Council but another project (Kartarpur project) in the same district which is a national project and we support it but neither a PC-1 has been prepared for it, nor it was approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), nor its bidding was carried out as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) rules and regulations.

He said Kartarpur project was completed at the cost of Rs17 billion and now they were taking ex-post facto approval of the project from the federal cabinet.

“Is this not an open contradiction? I was imprisoned even after completing all legal formalities of NSCCP,” he said, adding that on the other hand, no regulation has been met on Kartarpur project and no one was accountable for it.

Iqbal said questions were raised about Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) personal matters and here former prime Ministers and judge of Supreme Court were answerable as well as we were facing court cases while no one can ask question from him [the PM].

He asked Imran Khan that why Shehzad Akbar, special assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, who used to wave papers against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in press conferences did not present before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs Ahsan iqbal COVID19 PMLN CDWP NSCCP PTI government PEPRA

