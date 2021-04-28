ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
KP health minister booked for violating Covid SOPs

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: The district administration Peshawar on Tuesday booked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The district administration took action following a news item and pictures posted on a social media featuring the KP Health minister having an Iftar-dinner along with other people at a restaurant in Peshawar despite ban on social gatherings in wake of corona pandemic.

The district administration said in a handout that FIR had been lodged against KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and manager of the restaurant for arranging Iftar where Covid SOPs were violated.

It said that the restaurant owner asked the minister not to arrange the gathering. It said that action was taken over violation of the SOPs notified by the government indiscriminately. It said that no one was above the law and action would be taken against the restaurant’s owner, manager and Health minister in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus SOPs Taimur Saleem Jhagra Health Minister

KP health minister booked for violating Covid SOPs

