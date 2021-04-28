142 Covid-19 deaths, 4,487 infections reported countrywide: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Tuesday, reported 4,487 coronavirus infections and 142 Covid-19 deaths, taking the national cases tally to 804,939 and death tally to 17,329.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), following the detection of 4,487 new Covid-19 cases the nationwide tally of active cases surged to 87,794.

According to data, 5,770 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally of recoveries to 699,816, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Out of 142 deaths in the past 24 hours, 127 were under treatment in various hospitals, 60 people died on ventilators, while 15 died at their respective quarantines or homes.

Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported the bulk of the deaths in the past 24 hours.

Gujranwala with 81 percent occupancy of ventilators was on top followed by Peshawar with 78 percent, Mardan with 73 percent, and Lahore with 69 percent. Peshawar with 89 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds was on top followed by Gujranwala with 85 percent occupancy, Mardan with 67 percent, and Rawalpindi 63 percent.

At present, 599 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

In the past 24 hours, a total 43,981 tests were conducted across the country, including 11,855 in Sindh, 19,368 in Punjab, 6,924 in KPK, 4,423 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 480 in Balochistan, 612 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 319 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

Pakistan since the pandemic outbreak has reported a total of 804,939 coronaviris infections including deaths, recovered, and under treatment.

Punjab with 293,468 Covid-19 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 279,272 cases, KPK with 114,661 cases, the ICT with 73,804 cases, Balochistan with 21,803 cases, AJK with 16,659 cases, and G-B with 5,272 cases is at the bottom of the list.

Out of 17,329 national Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 8,097 deaths is on top wherein, 107 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,605 deaths of which six died on Monday, KPK with 3,156 deaths of which 22 died on Monday, ICT with 670 deaths among five deaths reported in the past 24 hours, AJK with 464 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 232 deaths, and G-B 105 among one death reported on Monday.

A total of 11,632,913 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 6,149 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021