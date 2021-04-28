ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s industrial profits nearly doubled

Reuters 28 Apr 2021

BEIJING: Profits at China’s industrial firms nearly doubled in March from a year ago, as demand for raw materials surged along with the economic recovery, official data showed on Tuesday.

Profits rose to 711.18 billion yuan ($109.66 billion) in March, up 92.3% from a year ago, when the economy was hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The pace of growth slowed from the first two months of the year. Profits grew 179% in January-February compared with the same period in 2020. This year also saw more production than usual around the Lunar New Year holiday period as workers stayed put due to COVID-19 concerns, rather than going back home.

Strong profits in raw materials extraction and processing industries, in particular chemicals, metals and petroleum, helped drive overall industrial profit growth in March as demand picked up, said Zhu Hong, an official at the NBS in a statement.

Industrial firms’ profits rose to 1.825 trillion yuan in the January-March period, up 137% from a year ago and 50.2% from same period in 2019, according to the NBS. That brought the two-year average growth to 22.6%, it said.

“There are still fairly large uncertainties in the global epidemic trend and the international environment, and the recovery between industries is still uneven ... the price of raw materials has been rising significantly, increasing cost pressures for enterprises,” said Zhu.

Upstream sectors’ profits may outperform those of their downstream counterparts due to higher raw materials costs in the near future, said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note.

China’s gross domestic product quickened sharply in the first quarter and posted a record growth of 18.3%, driven by stronger demand at home and abroad.

However, the data undershot the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and analysts expect the brisk expansion, heavily skewed by the virus-related plunge in activity a year earlier, to moderate later this year.

China’s exports rose sharply in March and imports posted their highest surge in four years last month, with factory activity rising at a faster-than-expected pace.

Liabilities at industrial firms were up 9.0% year-on-year at end-March, versus 9.4% growth as of end-February. The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

The figures combine data for January and February to exclude distortions caused by the week-long Lunar New Year, which fell in February in 2021.

economic recovery COVID19 Zhu Hong Covid crisis NBS China’s industrial firms

China’s industrial profits nearly doubled

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.