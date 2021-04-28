ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HSBC profits more than doubled

AFP Updated 28 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: HSBC bank on Tuesday said its first-quarter profits more than doubled, helped by a reversal in credit losses as well as its ongoing restructuring and pivot to Asia.

Adjusted profit before tax surged 109 percent to $6.4 billion from a year earlier although reported revenue slipped five percent to $13.0 billion in part because of low interest rates.

The results, which beat estimates, are a shot in the arm for the Asia-reliant lender after a tumultuous year that saw its fortunes take a hammering from the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions.

“I am pleased with our revenue and cost performance, but particularly with our significantly lower expected credit losses,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement.

Quinn struck a cautiously optimistic note for the near future with hopes high that mass vaccinations may start to ease pressure on the global economy, even as infection numbers continue to soar.

Bright spots included a $400-million reversal in credit losses as well as its Europe and US regions returning to profit. In the UK, pre-tax profits were more than $1.0 billion for the quarter.

Britain’s vaccine roll-out “has really given us the confidence that the UK economy has the potential to rebound”, Quinn said in a call with reporters. Like all banking giants HSBC was battered by the coronavirus last year with a 30 percent plunge in 2020 profit.

Under Quinn, the bank has embarked on a dramatic restructuring, rolling out plans to cut its workforce by about 35,000 to drive down costs and to refocus on its most profitable areas — Asia and the Middle East.

HSBC makes 90 percent of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong the major drivers of growth.

Coronavirus HSBC Tax Noel Quinn coronaviruses HSBC bank

HSBC profits more than doubled

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.