ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gasoline refining margin lingers near a month’s low

Reuters 28 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline crack inched up on Tuesday, but still lingered close to its weakest level in a month, amid concerns for near-term demand as coronavirus lockdowns in several markets limit the usage of the transportation fuel.

The gasoline crack edged higher to $5.89 per barrel on Tuesday, 3 cents up from a one month-low touched in the previous session.

Surging COVID-19 cases in India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, is fuelling concerns over fuel demand recovery as lockdowns and curfews in many states are rattling domestic consumption.

“We expect reduction in road traffic in many states, especially in Maharashtra, where we estimate gasoline demand in April will decline by 20% compared to pre-pandemic level,” said Qiaoling Chen, research analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Asia’s naphtha crack climbed to $88 per tonne on Tuesday, the strongest since April 16. The naphtha crack was at $80.53 per tonne on Monday.

Motorists taking weekend trips have helped boost gasoline demand in the United States, China and the United Kingdom, but the recovery has been crimped by rising coronavirus infection rates elsewhere, particularly India.

Many people globally are still working from home, but weekend driving patterns show motorists are leaving the house more frequently, with weekend congestion in numerous cities surpassing 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic started.

KPC has closed a tender offering 50,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha cargo, loading over May 7-8, trade sources said. The tender was concluded with a Japanese end-user at a premium of around $25 per tonne over Arab Gulf quotes. Japan’s Maruzen Petrochemical has bought a H1 June naphtha cargo at a premium of around $10-11 over Japan CFR quotes, a trader said.

The OPEC+ joint technical committee (JTC) has kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year, but is concerned about surging COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere, three sources from the producer group told Reuters.

Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group said it expected to receive government aid of about A$19.6 million ($15.28 million) for the first quarter to keep its Geelong refinery running.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OPEC+ Qiaoling Chen coronavirus lockdowns Asia’s naphtha Asia gasoline gasoline crack COVID 19 cases in India oil consumer Viva Energy Group

Asia gasoline refining margin lingers near a month’s low

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.