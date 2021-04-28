ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Early trade in New York: Dollar mixed against major peers

Reuters 28 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar was mixed against major peers on Tuesday, gaining against the yen and commodity currencies, with investors biding time ahead of a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The yen, on the other hand, hardly budged after the Bank of Japan kept its policy on hold.

In midday trading, the dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six peers, was flat at 90.912, after dipping to the lowest since March 3 overnight at 90.679.

The dollar added 0.4% to 108.50 yen, another haven currency, continuing its rise from the seven-week low of 107.48 reached Friday.

The dollar has fallen nearly 3% since late March as US Treasury yields traded in narrow ranges after retreating from a 14-month high of 1.7760%, slashing the currency’s yield appeal.

The euro was slightly down at $1.2078, but not far from the two-month high of $1.2117 reached Monday.

The commodity-linked Australian dollar, a barometer of risk appetite, eased 0.4% to US$0.7771, after a 0.7% rally overnight that took it just shy of a five-week peak.

The offshore Chinese yuan retreated 0.1% to 6.4789, after rising to a seven-week top of 6.4710 per dollar on Monday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hit a high of $55,354.59, following a 10% surge on Monday, driven by reports that JPMorgan Chase is planning to offer a managed bitcoin fund.

US Treasury yields US Federal Reserve USD Early trade in New York Dollar mixed against major peers US currency against six peers

Early trade in New York: Dollar mixed against major peers

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.