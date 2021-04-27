ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Spanish telcos welcome 40-year 5G licence windfall

  • "It's a windfall. We're an overtaxed sector, and now suffering from the crisis," one company source said. "We also ask that auctions' starting prices be lowered, not raised, else they divert resources away from deploying mobile data networks."
  • One industry source noted that Spain held Europe's third-most costly radio frequency auctions even though the sector's average income has fallen 35% since 2011
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

MADRID: Spanish telecoms firms welcomed the government's decision to double radio frequency licences to 40 years at future auctions, including for 5G networks, calling it an important step for the struggling sector.

The change will give mobile operators and investors better visibility on their investment in the heavily indebted sector, which requires extensive spending on infrastructure such as fibre optic networks, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's a windfall. We're an overtaxed sector, and now suffering from the crisis," one company source said. "We also ask that auctions' starting prices be lowered, not raised, else they divert resources away from deploying mobile data networks."

Several others sources in the sector echoed the need to make it easier to take part in auctions and to lower fees.

One industry source noted that Spain held Europe's third-most costly radio frequency auctions even though the sector's average income has fallen 35% since 2011.

A spokeswoman for France's Orange, one of Spain's leading mobile and broadband operators, said it would examine the government's proposal before providing an assessment.

"Lengthening the duration of these concessions (is) a way of guaranteeing stability, predictability and adequate return on investment for the operators," Spain's economic and digital affairs ministry said.

The licence decision comes as Spain prepares to dedicate nearly 30% of the 140 billion euros ($169 billion) it will receive in European recovery funds to its digitalisation plan, particularly the development of 5G mobile data.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday that a series of auctions for the coveted radio frequencies were due - including for the 700 megahertz band typically used to deploy 5G data - all with the possibility of extending leases to 40 years.

"Forty years is an eternity in this sector. You could use the same frequency band for multiple purposes," a third industry source said.

He suggested the government make its requirements for coverage in areas with low population density more flexible, or provide more subsidies, as operators often lose money in such places.

telecoms networks Spanish telecom firm 5G networks telecoms operator 5G licence

Spanish telcos welcome 40-year 5G licence windfall

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters