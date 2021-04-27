ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Eli Lilly profit forecast trimmed as vaccines dent US demand for COVID-19 drugs

  • Nearly 30% of the US population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting demand for antibody drugs that already suffered from slower-than-expected uptake by hospitals.
  • Sales of other high-profile Lilly drugs also fell short of Wall Street expectations and its shares fell 3% to $181.64 in morning trading.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday missed expectations for first-quarter profit and cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast as demand waned for its COVID-19 antibody therapies with the US vaccine rollout in full swing.

Nearly 30% of the US population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting demand for antibody drugs that already suffered from slower-than-expected uptake by hospitals.

"We didn't get into this thinking about margins. We wanted to be useful during the pandemic," said Lilly Chief Executive Officer David Ricks.

The company's single antibody therapy is no longer being used in the United States after lab tests showed bamlanivimab alone was not effective against some of the new coronavirus variants now widely circulating. It is still being used effectively in combination with etesevimab, another Lilly antibody drug.

Sales of other high-profile Lilly drugs also fell short of Wall Street expectations and its shares fell 3% to $181.64 in morning trading.

"We assumed lower sales of COVID-19 antibodies would impact the quarter and guidance .... but the extent of the miss, especially for important products such as Taltz and Verzenio, is surprising to us," said Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan.

Sales of psoriasis drug Taltz fell 9% to $403.2 million, missing estimates by $82 million, due to lower prices. The company said it expects the drug to return to net sales growth in the second quarter.

Sales of breast cancer drug Verzenio, facing tough competition, rose 43% to $269 million, shy of Wall Street estimates of $290 million.

Lilly reported sales of $810.1 million from its COVID-19 drugs in the quarter, below estimates of $985 million and fourth-quarter sales of $871.2 million. The company now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.80 to $8.00 per share, from its prior forecast of $7.75 to $8.40 per share.

Lilly sees 2021 antibody combination therapy sales of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. It had previously forecast sales as high as $2 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.87 per share, missing analysts' estimates by 26 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co COVID 19 Covid19 Vaccine breast cancer drug Verzenio

Eli Lilly profit forecast trimmed as vaccines dent US demand for COVID-19 drugs

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters