ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Forint eases slightly after central bank extends QE programme

  • The forint was still 0.24% up on the day, trading at 362.93 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers after a recent slide.
  • The rate decision did not significantly move the forint as it was already anticipated and priced in, according to an FX trader in Budapest.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST: The Hungarian forint eased slightly on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged, as expected, and extended its quantitative easing programme.

The forint was still 0.24% up on the day, trading at 362.93 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers after a recent slide.

The rate decision did not significantly move the forint as it was already anticipated and priced in, according to an FX trader in Budapest.

The Hungarian currency has roller-coastered this year, dropping nearly 2% at one point in the past two weeks.

Government bond yields were not immediately moved by the central bank's announcement, a fixed-income trader said.

"The QE programme reached 1.9 trillion forints last week, so the market was sure that they would extend it, which was in line with the bank's communication as well," he said.

The NBH extended its QE programme, saying it would next review the scheme once the stock of its bond purchases rises by another 1 trillion forints ($3.33 billion) to 3 trillion forints.

Other central European currencies eased as the US dollar hovered above its recent lows and risk appetite slackened ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision this week.

The Czech crown lost steam, dropping 0.35% to 25.940 to the euro.

Markets expect the Czech central bank, which meets next week, could begin hiking interest rates later this year although the timing is still uncertain.

Board member Vojtech Benda told Bloomberg news agency the bank was not likely to raise rates this year as much as assumed in its staff forecasts.

The Polish zloty dipped 0.17% while Romania's leu was flat.

Warsaw markets were waiting for a Thursday ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union over questions concerning claims banks may be able to make from clients if foreign currency mortgage contracts are cancelled.

The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

Warsaw's WIG20 index dropped 0.22% on Tuesday.

National Bank of Hungary NBH QE programme Hungarian currency

Forint eases slightly after central bank extends QE programme

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters