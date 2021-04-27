Markets
Brazil's April sugar output down 35pc as fewer mills begin season
- Brazil's centre-south sugar output was only 624,000 tonnes in the first half of April versus 971,000 tonnes in a similar period last year. Cane crush was seen at 15.6 million tonnes, 30% less than in 2020, Unica said.
Updated 27 Apr 2021
Sugar output in April in the world's top producer was 35% below the same period a year earlier as fewer mills have started the crushing season and sugar content lags the previous crop, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.
