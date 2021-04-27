ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five police officers killed in southeast Nigeria

  • "Around evening time on Monday, we saw some people in a bus approach the police station, shoot the gate open, and killing all the six officials who tried to resist them," said Festus Okoye.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

ABUJA: Gunmen killed at least five officers in Nigeria's southeastern Imo state, according to police and witnesses, the latest casualties in a wave of attacks targeting security forces in the region.

Tensions were high in the state capital, Owerri, where gunmen clashed with security forces late on Monday just hours after the attack on the police station in the nearby city of Okigwe.

"I can confirm an attack on Okigwe South Area Command Headquarters by yet to be identified gunmen, five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for," police spokesman Orlando Ikokwu told AFP late Monday.

Eye witnesses said six were killed in the attack.

"Around evening time on Monday, we saw some people in a bus approach the police station, shoot the gate open, and killing all the six officials who tried to resist them," said Festus Okoye.

Another resident, Ugochukwu Amaraizu, had a similar account.

"People started running for their safety. I think they killed six police officers. I think I saw them leaving with one person from the cell."

Dozens of security personnel have been killed and police stations burnt in a wave of assaults by gunmen in the region.

In Owerri, gunmen clashed wish security forces late on Monday.

"There were gunshots... last night, but we are still investigating the matter," Ikwoku said, without confirming any casualties.

Three eye witnesses told AFP there was a face-off in Owerri between gunmen and security forces.

In Port Harcourt, in nearby Rivers state, five security officers including two soldiers were killed at the weekend by suspected IPOB separatists.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has not responded to the claim, is an outlawed movement that wants an independent state of Biafra for the Igbo people, indigenous of southeast Nigeria.

Separatist calls are a sensitive subject in Nigeria, after a unilateral declaration of independence in 1967 sparked a brutal 30-month civil war.

More than one million people, mostly Igbo, were killed in the war.

Nigeria security forces gunmen Imo state

Five police officers killed in southeast Nigeria

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters