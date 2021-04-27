ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.74%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.01%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.8%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.44%)
PRL 23.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.16%)
UNITY 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.29%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,897 Decreased By ▼ -11.8 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,452 Decreased By ▼ -175.09 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,503 Decreased By ▼ -179.91 (-0.39%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.02 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
UBS Q1 profit up 14% as Switzerland's No. 1 bank unveils Archegos charge

  • First-quarter net profit of $1.824 billion overshot median expectations for $1.591 billion in a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

ZURICH: UBS on Tuesday posted a 14% rise in first quarter net profit, as the world's largest wealth manager unveiled a $774 million revenue hit from the default of US investment firm Archegos which took the shine off record high client activity levels.

First-quarter net profit of $1.824 billion overshot median expectations for $1.591 billion in a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.

The bank posted better than expected pre-tax profit for the first three months of 2021, as surprise increases over the frenzied trading and bumper results achieved during the start of the coronavirus crisis last year helped offset the hit from Archegos first unveiled on Tuesday.

