ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,902 Decreased By ▼ -6.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,491 Decreased By ▼ -136.45 (-0.53%)
KSE100 45,538 Decreased By ▼ -145.02 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,729 Decreased By ▼ -68.6 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Australia shares fall as banks, tech stocks weigh

  • In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.04% at 29114.76.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with losses in technology and financial stocks outweighing gains in the mining sector as iron ore prices and gold prices firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.27% to 7,026.5 points by 0027 GMT.

The top percentage gainer on the benchmark was Bingo Industries Ltd, up 6.7%, after the waste management firm agreed to be bought by Macquarie Group for A$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion).

Bingo shares were also the most heavily traded shares by volume.

Shares of Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings rose nearly 4% after UK's Entain proposed a $2.7 billion buyout of its wagering and media arm.

The top percentage losers on the benchmark were Mesoblast Ltd, down 3.19%, followed by Adbri Ltd, losing 2.69%.

Among sectors, financial stocks fell 0.44%, led by Zip Co Ltd, down 2.22%, and AMP Ltd, losing 1.75%.

Technology stocks fell 0.12%, led by Appen Ltd , down 0.97%, and Afterpay Ltd, losing 0.47%.

Mining stocks rose 0.43%, led by Piedmont Lithium Ltd, up 6.82%, while gold stocks rose 0.21%.

The energy index fell 0.23?,% led by Origin Energy Ltd, down 1.2%, and Beach Energy Ltd, losing 0.91%.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.04% at 29114.76.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.11% to 12,636.7.

The top percentage losers were A2 Milk Company Ltd, down 3.8%, and Fletcher Building Ltd , losing 1.51%.

