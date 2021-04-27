ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,902 Decreased By ▼ -6.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,491 Decreased By ▼ -136.45 (-0.53%)
KSE100 45,538 Decreased By ▼ -145.02 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,729 Decreased By ▼ -68.6 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Pakistan

Govt removes FIA head investigating Tareen in sugar scam as PM meets disgruntled lawmakers today

  • FIA Director Lahore Mohammad Rizwan was removed from the investigation with immediate effect.
  • Jahangir Tareen will not be attending the meeting with the premier today.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Apr 2021

The government removed on Monday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer heading investigation against the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen in the sugar scam.

The move comes ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and 33 lawmakers supporting Tareen to be held today. The MNAs and MPAs will share their concerns with regard to the investigations carried out against the PTI leader.

Today's meeting will not be attended by Jahangir. On Monday, FIA Director Lahore Mohammad Rizwan was removed from the investigation with immediate effect, DAWN reported.

Jahangir and his son have been booked in different cases and summoned to appear before the banking and sessions courts. They are currently on bail till May 3.

FIA has said that Jahangir had fraudulently misappropriated shareholder's money and transferred Rs3.14 billion to the private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIA stated that FPML is owned by Jahangir's sons and close relatives.

The PTI leader has claimed that allegations in the FIRs lodged against him were not criminal in nature. He argued that the cases are within the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

cases meeting lawmakers Jahangir Tareen PTI PM Imran Khan JDW Sugar Mills

Govt removes FIA head investigating Tareen in sugar scam as PM meets disgruntled lawmakers today

