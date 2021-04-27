Govt removes FIA head investigating Tareen in sugar scam as PM meets disgruntled lawmakers today

The government removed on Monday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer heading investigation against the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen in the sugar scam.

The move comes ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and 33 lawmakers supporting Tareen to be held today. The MNAs and MPAs will share their concerns with regard to the investigations carried out against the PTI leader.

Today's meeting will not be attended by Jahangir. On Monday, FIA Director Lahore Mohammad Rizwan was removed from the investigation with immediate effect, DAWN reported.

Jahangir and his son have been booked in different cases and summoned to appear before the banking and sessions courts. They are currently on bail till May 3.

FIA has said that Jahangir had fraudulently misappropriated shareholder's money and transferred Rs3.14 billion to the private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIA stated that FPML is owned by Jahangir's sons and close relatives.

The PTI leader has claimed that allegations in the FIRs lodged against him were not criminal in nature. He argued that the cases are within the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.